MotoGP 26 gets new ‘deep dive’ trailer

A new ‘deep dive’ trailer has been released for MotoGP 26, the latest instalment in Milestone’s racing franchise which is set for launch on consoles and PC on April 29th.

Featuring all the official riders and tracks of the 2026 season for the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, the game promises to bring players “a more authentic and immersive MotoGP experience than ever before”.

This new edition introduces new features such as dynamic Rider Ratings, a rider-based handling system, and an expanded Career mode.

Rider Ratings

Each rider is represented by a rating card built around four key attributes: lap time, pace, head-to-head, and reliability which are dynamically updated based on real-world performances to determine Dynamic Rider Ratings.

As a result, riders’ current form will directly influence the competitive balance on the grid, both in and out of Career Mode, delivering a deeper and more authentic sense of immersion.

Rider-based handling

This allows players to control the bike by managing the rider’s weight and movements, delivering a true-to-life riding sensation and faster reactions for intense, high-speed action.

Career mode

Career mode now centres around a fully 3D paddock, serving as the hub for the entire race weekend.

Here, players can dive into the off-track life with two exciting new features: Thursday press conferences and a personal manager.

During the Thursday press conferences, it will be possible to set both short and long-term goals, whether it’s calling out rivals in public or pushing the team for faster bike development.

Meanwhile, the personal manager will play a key role in career progression, handling contract negotiations, arranging meetings with team and manufacturer representatives, and guiding players through crucial decisions in the Rider’s Market.



The Race Off game mode returns, now expanded with a brand-new location and the introduction of Production Bikes, a new 1000cc category that joins Motard, Flat Track, and Minibikes.

Just like real riders, Race Off allows players to enjoy more relaxed racing sessions, perfect for training and improving performance ahead of the championship.



The Arcade and Pro experiences will help players of all skill levels on their journey to glory.