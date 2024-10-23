BBC Studios strikes natural history content deal with NPO

Mammals is one of the shows covered by the deal. Image: BBC Studios

BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial arm, has struck a “significant” new deal with NPO which gives the Dutch public service broadcaster first look rights to its natural history titles.

The multi-year agreement covers shows produced by the Natural History Unit (NHU) which has produced global hits including Planet Earth III, Frozen Planet II and the upcoming Asia.

It allows NPO to schedule the series across its portfolio of linear and streaming outlets.

The first titles acquired under the deal are include Mammals and Changing Planet: Coral Special.

In addition to the NHU, BBC Studios owns a growing stable of production labels which supply content to both the BBC’s public service operations and third-party broadcasters.

A fully owned subsidiary of the BBC, it also operates a portfolio of commercial broadcast and FAST channels both abroad and here in the UK.

Chris Kinsman SVP, Factual, EMEA at BBC Studios said: “We have a fantastic long-standing partnership with NPO and it is testament to the strength of our diverse natural history slate that we have secured this new deal.

“BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit is the best in the world at producing the most extraordinary content; constantly innovating and consistently delivering never before seen content from the natural world that continues to capture the attention of both buyers and audiences worldwide.”

Jojanneke Doorn, Director Video at NPO, added: “In these exceptional titles, nature and climate are portrayed in an entertaining and educational way according to the most recent scientific insights and with the latest camera techniques.

“These series amaze and inspire. The production quality, as we’ve come to expect from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, is so unique that we are particularly proud that we have been able to obtain this wonderful programming and show it to the Dutch audience.”