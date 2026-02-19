Genre-defining spy novelists celebrated in new Sky Arts series 

A new four-part TV series exploring the lives and works of some of the most brilliant spy authors in literature, including John le Carré, Graham Greene and Ian Fleming, is coming to Sky Arts this Spring.

Set to debut on March 31st and hailing from Odyssey Television, Spymasters examines each writers’ biography and contribution to literature, film, and television, alongside the geopolitical contexts of their narratives.

Each episode features interviews with leading academics and biographers together with excerpts from books and films.

The series has been written, produced, directed, and features an original orchestral score by Odyssey Television’s Adrian Munsey.