Sky Arts to celebrate Sci-Fi with four-part documentary

A four-part documentary celebrating science fiction and the events that shaped it is coming to Sky Arts next month.

Produced by Odyssey Television, Wonderland: Science Fiction in an Atomic Age looks at everything from the creation of the atomic bomb, the Cold War, and the development of science fiction expression in all media, including film, literature, and plays.

Authors whose work is examined across the series include H.G. Wells, Ursula le Guin, Octavia Butler, Kurt Vonnegut, J.G. Ballard, and Arthur C. Clarke.

The series also explores the work of filmmakers Georges Méliès, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Christopher Nolan.

Wonderland: Science Fiction in an Atomic Age debuts on April 3rd and continues weekly.

Sky Arts is available subsection-free to all UK homes through Freeview, Freesat and Sky platforms.