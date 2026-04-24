Sky to air 1970s set spy drama Ponies

The complete boxset of US spy series Ponies will be available for Sky and NOW entertainment customers to watch from May 22nd.

Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, the 1970s set series follows Bea and Twila – two PONIES (persons of no interest) who work as secretaries in the American Embassy until the death of their husbands sees them become CIA operatives.

Together, the duo work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, amd Vic Michaelis also star.