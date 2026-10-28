Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert tour reveals dates and venues

Image: LucasFilm Ltd

A new UK ‘in concert’ tour of Star Wars: A New Hope will be visiting Sheffield, Birmingham and Glasgow next March.

Marking the film’s 50th anniversary and presented by Senbla, the Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert tour will feature a screening of the complete film accompanied by John Williams’ iconic, Oscar-winning score performed live by an orchestra.



2027 tour dates:

Sunday 21st March – Sheffield City Hall

Thursday 25th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sunday 27th March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tickets go on presale from 10am Thursday 29th October and will be on general on-sale from Friday 30th October, 10am