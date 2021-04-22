Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to be screened around the UK accompanied by live orchestra

Tickets have gone on sale for screenings of Todd Phillips’ award-winning film Joker, accompanied by a live orchestra playing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score.

The first screening will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 26th. The tour is being produced by London-based concert promoter and producer, Senbla.

The London opening of Joker – Live In Concert will be conducted by Jeff Atmajian, conductor and orchestrator of the original soundtrack, with Senbla’s Dave Mahoney conducting the rest of the UK Tour dates.

Guðnadóttir said: “I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra.

“When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions.

“It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

Director Todd Phillips said: “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with Senbla and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live In Concert.

“I think its a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.”

Joker – Live In Concert is produced and promoted worldwide by Senbla and following its London opening and UK and Ireland tour will embark on an international tour. More dates to be announced soon.

TOUR DATES

Sunday 26th September 2021 – London Eventim Apollo

Thursday 14th October 2021 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Friday 15th October 2021 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 17th October – Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Tuesday 19th October 2021 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 20th October 2021- Bath Forum

Monday 25th October 2021 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 27th October 2021 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 28th October 2021 – Brighton Dome

Monday 1st November 2021 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 2nd November – Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday 9th November 2021 – Cardiff Millennium Centre