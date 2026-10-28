Hisense reveals new portable projector and 3 high end models

Hisense has unveiled the latest additions to its laser projector lineup – a new C3 range comprising three models – C3 Ultra, Ultra Max and Pro – plus a new P1 portable projector.

The brand says its new C3 range “offers a high-performance home cinema experience,” with all models including a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, Devialet-tuned audio, built-in subwoofer and IRIS lens technology.

Additionally the line-up offers gamers “rapid response time of just 1ms and a 240Hz refresh rate”.

The C3 Ultra and C3 Pro, which will be available from late October, deliver 4,000 and 3,000 ANSI Lumens respectively, while the C3 Ultra Max boasts 5,000 and is set for UK release in November.

The new P1 is the Hisense’s first battery-powered projector and features an integrated 360-degree adjustable stand, a projection size of 65- to 150-inches, 1,000 ANSI lumens, 2560×1440 QHD, a TriChroma RGB triple-laser light source with a DLP display, Xbox Cloud Gaming built in and the Vidaa smart TV platform.

Rob Andrews commented Head of Strategy & GTM – TV at Hisense UK commented: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil the new C3 range and P1 projector to the UK market. The C3 range builds on the success of the previous C2 models, offering improved performance across the board in three distinct offerings.

“We’re also excited to be unveiling the new P1 projector, our first battery-powered model. Projectors have grown in popularity in recent years as consumers look for more flexible home entertainment options, and the P1 delivers portability in an impressive package.

“It can be set up anywhere – indoors or outdoors, meaning you can easily stream all your favourite content on the go. Included with the P1 are the host of integrated smart features that Hisense is known for, including its VIDAA Smart TV platform offering films and TV shows on the go with all your favourite streaming apps supported.”