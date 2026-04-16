Street Fighter gets action-packed trailer

A new action-packed trailer has been released for the upcoming Street Fighter live action movie which is set to hit UK cinemas on October 16th.

Based on the iconic Capcom game, this 90s set film sees estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury.

But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

The cast also includes Joe Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, the filmwas produced by Legendary Pictures and is being distributed by Paramount Pictures.