Lana Del Rey and David Arnold pen 007 First Light title song

Lana Del Rey has been revealed as the performer of the title song for the upcoming video game 007 First Light which tells the reimagined origin story of a 26 year-old James Bond at the very beginning of his journey in the world of espionage.

The game is set to launch on May 27th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the Nintendo Switch 2 debut set for Summer.

Written and composed by Del Rey & David Arnold, who previously worked on Bond films Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, the song is available now on all major music streaming platforms.

The game’s title sequence will be showcased for the first time on 007 First Light’s official channels on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Steam, and X, tomorrow April 17th at 8 pm BST / 12pm PT.

Hakan Abrak, CEO at developers IO Interactive, said: “It’s a joy to watch two extraordinary talents like Lana Del Rey and David Arnold combine forces, the result feels instantly ‘Bond’ while still bringing a fresh identity for 007 First Light.

Bond’s return to gaming is a landmark moment for us at IO Interactive, and having a title song of this quality makes it even more special.”

Arnold commented: “The music of James Bond has always been a huge part of its identity. A title song has to tell us about the world we are about to enter into.

“It has to intrigue, excite, and beckon us in. This song joins a long line of genre defining songs, each one creating a benchmark of style that adds to the magnificent heritage that is ‘The Bond Song’.

“That’s why I was so excited to work with Lana, an artist who brought elegance, atmosphere, and her totally unique character to this piece, which I hope will open the world of Bond to a whole new audience.”