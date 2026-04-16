Prime Video’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War gets new trailer

John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce are joined by Sienna Miller in this new trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, Prime Video’s follow-up to its hit Jack Ryan series.
Michael Kelly also reprises his from the show while Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, Betty Gabriel and Sienna Miller join the action for the first time.
Synopsis:
Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking.
Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move.
Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.
The film streams globally on Prime Video from May 20th.
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