Studiocanal to release Poirot and Miss Marple 4K boxset

A 4-disc boxset containing 4K editions of Murder On The Orient Express, Death On The Nile, Evil Under The Sun and The Mirror Crack’d will be available to own from November 24th as part of Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics label.

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

These classic movie adaptations of some of Agatha Christie’s most famous novels will also be available as a Blu-ray boxset and individually on 4K UHD and Blu-ray from the same date.

Sidney Lumet’s Murder On The Orient Express stars Albert Finney in his only outing as the Belgian sleuth Poirot – despite Agatha Christie’s own endorsement of him as her personal favourite.

Ingrid Bergman won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role, a feat she would repeat at the BAFTAS where the film received 10 nominations and a win for John Gielgud who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Peter Ustinov then exercised his “little grey cells” as Poirot in the subsequent films, Death On The Nile and Evil Under The Sun.

The movies’ casts also included Jane Birkin and Maggie Smith, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, David Niven, James Mason, Roddy McDowall and Diana Rigg.

Finally, Angela Lansbury – who had a supporting role in Death On The Nile – stars as Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack’d in which the arrival of Hollywood royalty brings death to her village of St. Mary Mead.

EXTRAS

Murder On The Orient Express

NEW Behind the Velvet Curtains: Jacqueline Bisset revisits The Orient Express

Interview with Richard Goodwin

Audio Interview with Michael York

Audio commentary with Howard S. Berger, Steve

Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

Agatha Christie: A Portrait

Making ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Making ‘Murder on the Orient Express’: The Passengers

Making ‘Murder on the Orient Express’: The End of the Line

Behind the Scenes Stills Gallery

Original trailer

Death On The Nile

Sparkling Homicide: A Video Essay by David Cairns

Audio commentary with Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell, and Nathaniel Thompson

Making Of

Interview with Angela Lansbury

Interview with costume designer Anthony Powell

Interview with Producer Richard Goodwin

Interview with Peter Ustinov

Interview with Jane Birkin

Behind the Scenes stills gallery

Costume Designs Gallery

Original Trailer

Evil Under The Sun

NEW Back to the Island: Emily Hone remembers Evil Under the Sun

NEW Excessive Creatures: A Video Essay by David Cairns –

Making Of featurette

Audio commentary with Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell, and Nathaniel Thompson

Interview with costume designer Anthony Powell

Interview with screenwriter Barry Sandler

Interview with producer Richard Godwin

Behind the Scenes stills gallery

Costume Designs gallery

Original Trailer

The Royal Film Performance 1982: In the Gracious Presence of H. M. the Queen & H. R. H. the Duke of Edinburgh – At the Odeon Leicester Square

Agatha Christie’s “Evil Under the Sun” 1982 featurette

The Mirror Crack’d