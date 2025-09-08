Studiocanal to release Poirot and Miss Marple 4K boxset

A 4-disc boxset containing 4K editions of Murder On The Orient Express, Death On The Nile, Evil Under The Sun and The Mirror Crack’d will be available to own from November 24th as part of Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics label.
These classic movie adaptations of some of Agatha Christie’s most famous novels will also be available as a Blu-ray boxset and individually on 4K UHD and Blu-ray from the same date.
Sidney Lumet’s Murder On The Orient Express stars Albert Finney in his only outing as the Belgian sleuth Poirot – despite Agatha Christie’s own endorsement of him as her personal favourite.
Ingrid Bergman won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role, a feat she would repeat at the BAFTAS where the film received 10 nominations and a win for John Gielgud who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.
Peter Ustinov then exercised his “little grey cells” as Poirot in the subsequent films, Death On The Nile and Evil Under The Sun.
The movies’ casts also included Jane Birkin and Maggie Smith, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, David Niven, James Mason, Roddy McDowall and Diana Rigg.
Finally, Angela Lansbury – who had a supporting role in Death On The Nile – stars as Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack’d in which the arrival of Hollywood royalty brings death to her village of St. Mary Mead.
EXTRAS
Murder On The Orient Express
- NEW Behind the Velvet Curtains: Jacqueline Bisset revisits The Orient Express
- Interview with Richard Goodwin
- Audio Interview with Michael York
- Audio commentary with Howard S. Berger, Steve
- Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson
- Agatha Christie: A Portrait
- Making ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
- Making ‘Murder on the Orient Express’: The Passengers
- Making ‘Murder on the Orient Express’: The End of the Line
- Behind the Scenes Stills Gallery
- Original trailer
Death On The Nile
- Sparkling Homicide: A Video Essay by David Cairns
- Audio commentary with Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell, and Nathaniel Thompson
- Making Of
- Interview with Angela Lansbury
- Interview with costume designer Anthony Powell
- Interview with Producer Richard Goodwin
- Interview with Peter Ustinov
- Interview with Jane Birkin
- Behind the Scenes stills gallery
- Costume Designs Gallery
- Original Trailer
Evil Under The Sun
- NEW Back to the Island: Emily Hone remembers Evil Under the Sun
- NEW Excessive Creatures: A Video Essay by David Cairns –
- Making Of featurette
- Audio commentary with Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell, and Nathaniel Thompson
- Interview with costume designer Anthony Powell
- Interview with screenwriter Barry Sandler
- Interview with producer Richard Godwin
- Behind the Scenes stills gallery
- Costume Designs gallery
- Original Trailer
- The Royal Film Performance 1982: In the Gracious Presence of H. M. the Queen & H. R. H. the Duke of Edinburgh – At the Odeon Leicester Square
- Agatha Christie’s “Evil Under the Sun” 1982 featurette
The Mirror Crack’d
- Reflections on Miss Marple: featuring Jean Kwok, Rian Johnson, Matthew Sweet and Mark Aldridge
- Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson
- Interview with screenwriter Barry Sandler
- Interview with Angela Lansbury
- Interview with Producer Richard Goodwin
- Behind the Scenes Stills Gallery
- Storyboards Gallery