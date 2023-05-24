Transformers Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook collection is set for release this month 

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced a new Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook boxset featuring the first six live action Transformers movies will be available from May 29th.
The set includes Transformers, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, Transformers: Age Of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight and Bumblebee and is due to hit shelves just days before the franchise’s latest chapter, Rise Of The Beasts, arrives in cinemas on June 8th.
Each film is presented in a separate SteelBook with the feature on 4K Ultra HD Disc plus a Blu-ray Disc with legacy bonus content, and all six SteelBooks are housed in a magnetic slipcase that also includes a collectible decal sticker.
Set contents:
Transformers
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
- Commentary by director Michael Bay
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Our World
- Their War
- More Than Meets The Eye
Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
- Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
- A Day with Bay: Tokyo
- 25 Years of Transformers
- NEST: Transformers Data Hub
- Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
- Deleted/Alternate Scenes
- The AllSpark Experiment
- Giant Effing Movie
- Linkin Park – New Divide
- The Matrix of Marketing
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
- Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now
- Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
- The Art of Cybertron
- The Dark of the Moon Archive
- The Matrix of Marketing
Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Bay on Action
- Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of Transformers: Age Of Extinction
- Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie
- A Spark of Design
- T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
- Trailers
Transformers: The Last Knight
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Merging Mythologies
- Creating Destruction: Inside the Packard Plant
- Climbing the Ranks
- Uncovering the Junkyard
- The Royal Treatment: Transformers in the UK
- Motors and Magic
- Alien Landscape: Cybertron
- One More Giant Effin’ Movie
Bumblebee
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Feature Film
- Sector 7 Archive
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Bee Vision: The Transformers Robots of Cybertron
- Bringing Bumblebee to the Big Screen