Transformers Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook collection is set for release this month 

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced a new Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook boxset featuring the first six live action Transformers movies will be available from May 29th.

The set includes Transformers, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, Transformers: Age Of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight and Bumblebee and is due to hit shelves just days before the franchise’s latest chapter, Rise Of The Beasts, arrives in cinemas on June 8th.

Each film is presented in a separate SteelBook with the feature on 4K Ultra HD Disc plus a Blu-ray Disc with legacy bonus content, and all six SteelBooks are housed in a magnetic slipcase that also includes a collectible decal sticker.

Set contents:



Transformers



Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Our World

Their War

More Than Meets The Eye

Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen



Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen

A Day with Bay: Tokyo

25 Years of Transformers

NEST: Transformers Data Hub

Deconstructing Visual Bayhem

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

The AllSpark Experiment

Giant Effing Movie

Linkin Park – New Divide

The Matrix of Marketing

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon

Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now

Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences

The Art of Cybertron

The Dark of the Moon Archive

The Matrix of Marketing

Transformers: Age Of Extinction



Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Bay on Action

Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie

A Spark of Design

T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie

Trailers

Transformers: The Last Knight



Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Merging Mythologies

Creating Destruction: Inside the Packard Plant

Climbing the Ranks

Uncovering the Junkyard

The Royal Treatment: Transformers in the UK

Motors and Magic

Alien Landscape: Cybertron

One More Giant Effin’ Movie

Bumblebee



Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray