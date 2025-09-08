Tron and Tron Legacy are getting a 4K Blu-ray release

Disney is bringing the original Tron and the sequel Tron Legacy to 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steelbook for the first time on 29th September 2025.

The eagerly awaited releases are set to debut just weeks before Tron: Ares, the franchise’s latest instalment, arrives in cinemas on October 10th.

1982’s Tron stars Jeff Bridges as video game designer Flynn who finds himself transported into the very game he’s designing and must fight for his life while seeking to return to the real world.

Taking place 20 years after the original, 2010’s Tron Legacy follows Flynn’s son Sam (Garrett Hedlund) as he finds himself transported inside the game where he’s reunited with his father and must stop hostile AI Clu from breaking out into the real world.

Tron extras include:

Photo Tronology – Join the director for original production photos and intimate stories.

The Tron Phenomenon – Explore Tron’s impact on pop culture.

The Making of Tron.

Deleted Scenes.

Audio Commentary

Tron Legacy extras include:

The Next Day: Flynn Lives Revealed

Launching the Legacy

Visualising TRON

Installing the Cast

Music Video

First Look at TRON: Uprising the Disney XD Animated Series

