Studiocanal announces Hitchcock early years 11 disc Blu-ray boxset 

A new 11 disc Blu-ray boxset featuring some of Alfred Hitchcock’s earliest works is coming to UK stores in December.

Released by Studiocanal, the Hitchcock: The Beginning boxset features 10 of the cinema legend’s early masterworks plus Becoming Hitchcock, a newly commissioned documentary exploring his first sound picture Blackmail, plus a 64-page booklet and poster.

The set includes silent films The Ring (1928), Champagne (1928), The Blackmail Farmer’s Wife (1929) and The Manxman (1930) as well as sound features Blackmail, Juno and The Paycock (1930), The Skin Game (1931), Murder! (1930), Number Seventeen (1932), and Rich and Strange (1932).

Blackmail, Juno and The Paycock, Number Seventeen and Rich And Strange are presented from 4K remasters while The Skin Game is presented from a HD remaster.

The set will be released December 16th and is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*



