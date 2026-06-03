EA Sports reveals Madden NFL 27 cover star

EA Sports has revealed Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as the cover star of Madden NFL 27.

Williams, who will be first of his team’s players to grace the game’s cover, enjoyed a record-setting season and scored the NFL Moment of the Year.

He’ll appear on the Standard Edition cover showcasing his signature jump pass, while the Deluxe Edition cover features his iconic celebration that granted him the “Iceman” nickname and a custom nail set featuring the EA Sports logo.

Williams said: “I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what’s new in this year’s game, and I’m looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season.”

Evan Dexter, EA’s VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, added: “Caleb Williams is what a true Face of the Franchise looks like — the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears’ incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback.

“Madden NFL 27 aims to put more of those critical moments and key management decisions, with meaningful consequences that echo across the NFL, in the hands of our players so that they can build a league that’s truly their own.

“Just like Caleb, the future of football in Madden NFL 27 is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before. We can’t wait for fans to see it on June 4.”