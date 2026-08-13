Tea with Judi Dench returns with Sir Ian McKellen

Image: Sky UK

Dame Judi Dench is returning to Sky Arts on August 31st with a new episode of Tea with Judi Dench.

Last year’s debut episode saw Dame Judi welcome friend and star Sir Kenneth Branagh to her Surrey home for a chat in which they swapped star-studded stories from their careers.

This time around the acting legend will be joined by Sir Ian McKellen for a conversation in which the duo talk about their lives both on stage and off.

From Shakespeare, stage fright and the insecurities of acting, to the worldwide fame of the Lord of the Rings and James Bond movies, they reflect on success, failure and the importance of never taking either too seriously.

Sky Arts is available to all UK homes via Freeivew as well as through Sky, Virgin Media and NOW.