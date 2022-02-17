Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List arrives on Prime Video in July

Prime Video has revealed that all eight episodes of Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List will premiere on July 1st.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, the series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.