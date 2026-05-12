Prime Video reveals launch date for The Terminal List season 2

Chris Pratt’s conspiracy drama The Terminal List will return to Prime Video with its second season on October 21st.

Based on the best-selling novels of the same name, The Terminal List centres on Navy SEAL Commander “James Reece” (Chris Pratt) as he battles unknown forces seeking to upend the world order.

This season comes from Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, which puts Reece on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list, which takes him across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Pratt is joined by returning cast members Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Constance Wu and Dar Salim, plus series newcomers Gabriel Luna Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati.