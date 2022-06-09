Chris Pratt’s Prime Video series The Terminal List gets new trailer

Prime Video has released a new trailer for Chris Pratt’s new series, The Terminal List, which will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from July 1st.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves…

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The Terminal List is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.