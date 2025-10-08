The Naked Gun tops UK bestselling film chart

It’s a franchise-heavy week for the Official UK Film Chart which is topped by Liam Neeson’s reboot of The Naked Gun in its debut week. Already available in digital stores, the film is headed to disc on November 10th.

Coming in behind are How to Train Your Dragon (2nd place), Fantastic Four – First Steps (3rd), A Minecraft Movie (4) and Superman (5).

Outside the top five, Universal Pictures’ M3GAN 2.0 rises 16 places to Number 6, 28 Years Later drops 2 spots to 7th, Wicked is enchanting fans in 8th place and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from Paramount lands at Number 9, keeping Tom Cruise’s unstoppable spy saga in the action spotlight.

Finally, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy charms its way back to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th October 2025