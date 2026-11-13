Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Phillippe’s The Patient is getting a UK release

Signature Entertainment is bringing Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Phillippe’s new claustrophobic thriller The Patient to digital retailers on December 14th.

Synopsis:

The Patient (Phillippe) wakes up partially paralysed in a hospital after a terrible car accident and memory loss. Dr Rose (Kate Beckinsale) and the hospital staff are telling him a story of his life he doesn’t recognise.

Trapped in his bed with no way out, he slowly begins to realise he is being manipulated to believe a lie, in order to bury a dark political secret with huge implications.