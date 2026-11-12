BBC Player is expanding to three new European markets

BBC Player, the corporation’s commercial streaming for non-UK markets, is expanding to three new markets in partnership with Amazon’s Prime Video.

The service is separate to both the Licence Fee funded iPlayer and the BBC’s U streaming app (previously UKTV Play) which are available to UK audiences.

Offering a range of content from the BBC’s own archives, the BBC Studios library and shows acquired from third parties, it’s now available as a subscription channel in Spain and Poland today, with Switzerland following on December 3rd.

BBC Player is already available on Prime Video in Germany and Austria, and BBC Studios says it has “ambitions to extend the partnership to further territories.”

In total it’s available in ten EMEA markets, including, Greece, Turkey, and Czechia, through various distribution deals and a new version designed for global airlines is expected to launch in early 2027.

Arran Tindall, President EMEA, Global Channels and Streaming at BBC Studios, said: “Expanding the partnership with Prime Video is our next step in growing BBC Player across Europe.

“It brings our world-class content to audiences in three more markets through a significant streaming and content discovery platform, and supports our ambition to build a larger digital business alongside our existing linear channels.”