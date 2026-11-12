Three’s 2026 Black Friday deals include 5G home broadband and SIM plans

Three is running a new deal on its 5G home broadband service, with customers able to bag the service for £16.50 per month on a new 24 month contract.

The service offers a truly unlimited connection with an average download speed of 150Mbps.

Instead of waiting in for an engineer or needing new fibre or wiring run, the service uses Three’s existing 5G network which is received via a dedicated, mains powered router containing a SIM card which produces a local WiFi network all of the customer’s devices can connect to.

The network offers next working day delivery for orders placed before 8pm making it one of the fastest ways to get online

In addition to the price cut, customers can claim up to £300 towards the cost of switching from their existing broadband provider and benefit from a 30-day money back guarantee.

The broadband offer is part of the network’s 2026 Black Friday deals which also include:

Unlimited data, calls and texts on a 24-month SIM Only Value plan for £20 per month

100GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for £15 per month on a 24-month SIM Only Value plan

Save up to £432 on iPhone 17

Save up to £810 on Samsung Galaxy S26

Save up to £936 on Google Pixel 11

Full details of all deals and annual price rises are available on Three.co.uk