New Premiership Women’s Rugby season kicks off next week

The first round of the 2026/27 Premiership Women’s Rugby season gets underway next week (November 20th) when Loughborough Lightnings take on Trailfinders Women at Dpd Stadium At Franklin’s Gardens.

Coverage of the opening match will be available on BBC iPlayer which is sharing broadcasting duties across the season with TNT Sports which is available both through pay-TV platforms such as BT TV and Sky and direct via the HBO Max sports tier.

Under their deal with the contest’s governing body, TNT Sports will air one game per round plus both semi-finals and the final, while the BBC will show one of the other three games per round, along with one semi-final and the final.

Each round’s remaining two games will be streamed on the official Premiership Women’s Rugby YouTube channel.

The season spans 18 rounds which culminate next June with the semi-finals on the 12th and 13th and the final which is set to be played on either June 26th or 27th and will take place at the iconic Twickenham Stoop.

BEYOND THE TELEVISION

There’s plenty of Rugby content and action available beyond the TV screen including an official PWR mobile app where fans can follow the season’s results and keep up to date with the latest breaking news.

For gamers there’s a rich choice of operators offering rugby union betting odds plus a pick of both console and mobile games including Big Ant’s Rugby 25 and Rugby Unions 26 which can be found in both the Android and iOS app stores.

And there’s an ever-growing number of podcasts devoted to both men and women’s competitions available from major platforms including Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts.