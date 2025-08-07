The Sound of Music 4K restoration is headed to cinemas 

A new 4K restoration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music is getting a limited cinema run from next month to mark the enduring classic’s 60th anniversary.

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer head the cast of this big screen adaptation of the 1959 stage musical which features the all-time favourite hit songs The Sound of Music, Edelweiss, My Favourite Things and Do-Re-Mi.

Directed by Robert Wise, the 20th Century Fox movie originally debuted on March 2nd 1965 and went on to scoop 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Screenings will take place from September 20th at over 950 cinemas across more than 28 countries – tickets go on sale at soundofmusicincinemas.com from August 14th.

Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said: “Bringing ‘The Sound of Music’ back to cinemas for its 60th anniversary is more than a celebration – it’s a global invitation to relive a cinematic treasure in newly remastered 4K.

“This stunning remaster honours the film’s timeless legacy and lifelong fans while inspiring new generations to fall in love with its music, message, and magic on the big screen.”

“There’s nothing quite like seeing ‘The Sound of Music’ on the big screen,” said Sophia Dilley, EVP of Concord Originals which owns the Rodgers & Hammerstein brand.

“Trafalgar Releasing and 20th Century Studios couldn’t be better partners for this international celebration of the film’s enduring and meaningful impact on culture.”