Three football video games to get you in the World Cup mood 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11th, with UK audiences able to watch every match for free across the BBC, ITV, STV and their respective streaming apps.

Live coverage and commentaries will also be available on BBC Radio and BBC Sounds and fans can also keep up to date with all the latest news and results on the move through the BBC Sport and Apple Sport apps.

Additionally, fans can compete in their own international football tournaments with three new gaming titles available on major platforms:

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition

From June 11th, Netflix customers in twenty countries including the UK can play the official FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition on their TVs.

This “streamlined football simulation game” allows you to play as any of the 48 teams in the tournament, travel to the 16 real-world stadiums, and take control of any of the 1248 players in the Cup.

As the drama of the sport plays out, you can share every goal, save and celebration right on the couch with your friends and family.

Netflix Games on TV are currently available in 20 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Brazil.

EA Sports FC 26 and Mobile

A new update is bringing ‘The World’s Game’ to both EA Sports FC 26 and Mobile.

Gamers can play a new 48-team standalone tournament mode that follows the journey from the Group Stage through the Knockout Rounds, culminating in the final.

Featuring 53 fully licensed national teams, including 41 qualified nations such as England, Germany, Mexico, Canada, USA, Uruguay, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brazil, Turkey, Spain, The World’s Game gives fans the opportunity to lead their nation to glory, create their own football lore, and rewrite history.

Mini Football Legends

Arriving this month on Apple Arcade, this “premium edition” of Miniclips Mini Football Legends offers a choice of career, team management and tournament modes with options to play local multiplayer and co-op matches.

Compete with teams from all over the world, as you build your team and rise through the Leagues, becoming the Legend you were born to be.

The game is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.