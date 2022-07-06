Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s cut is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in September

The newly restored Director’s cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray this September.

Originally released in 1979, the film revived the Star Trek franchise after the cancellation of the original series and went on to become the year’s fourth highest grossing movie and scoop three Oscar nominations, including Best Visual Effects.

In 2001 Director Robert Wise created a Director’s cut with a new edit and enhanced visual effects for DVD release but despite being long-called for by fans, this version has never been available in higher definition.

The new 4K release has been overseen by producer David C. Fein and preservationist Mike Matessino, both of whom originally collaborated with Wise and had full access to Paramount’s archives to access the assemble this definitive cut.

This new version will be available in a deluxe 5-disc set, in a standard 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray release and as part of a boxset featuring all six of the original Enterprise crew’s cinema adventures.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition – The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

This Limited-Edition Collector’s Set includes all of the special features listed below, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc with the theatrical cut and a special longer cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture originally created for broadcast television in 1983.

It also includes the previously released theatrical cut on Blu-ray and is presented in deluxe packaging with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, and stickers.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

4K Ultra HD Disc bonus features

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman—NEW!

Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Blu-ray Disc bonus features

The Human Adventure—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life – NEW!

Preparing the Future – How the remastering began

A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise

Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships

Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos

V’ger – The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist

Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects

A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future

The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie

Deleted Scenes – NEW!

Effects Tests – NEW!

Costume Tests – NEW!

Computer Display Graphics – NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray

The newly restored, definitive version of the first big-screen adventure is presented in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos and Blu-ray. It also includes access to the new and legacy bonus content listed above.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition Blu-ray

The newly restored, definitive version of the first big-screen adventure is presented in Blu-ray. It includes access to the blu-ray bonus content listed above.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection

This comprehensive 15-disc collection includes the first six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. (Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition also includes Dolby Atmos).

Both Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country are making their 4K Ultra HD debuts. The set also includes access to hours of new and legacy bonus content including Director’s Cuts of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

All six films will also be available individually on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray.

In addition, Paramount is releasing Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition in cinemas in the UK from 19th August 2022 and, in celebration of its 40th anniversary, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Director’s Cut) will be shown in cinemas from 2nd September 2022