Poirot ‘early years’ series ordered by BBC One and BritBox

BBC and the BBC’s wholly-owned BritBox streaming service have commissioned a new series based around the early years of Dame Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot.

The series is billed as “an intimate study of Hercule the man and an epic portrait of Britain between the wars” and an “ambitious reimagining” of the classic stories.

Written by Benji Walters, it draws from three of Dame Agatha’s most celebrated stories, while also charting Poirot’s burgeoning friendship with Captain Arthur Hastings, his early encounters with Scotland Yard’s James Japp, and introducing him to one particular nemesis.

Edward Bluemel will play the lead role in the show which will begin this summer, primarily in Liverpool.

On his casting, Bluemel said: “I feel very lucky to have been trusted with such an iconic character who has been played by so many great actors. I can’t wait to continue Hercule’s legacy.”

James Prichard, executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited, commented: “My father had the privilege of working with David Suchet for nearly 25 years, and I now have the good fortune of being able to share my great grandmother’s brilliant stories with a new generation of viewers.

“Edward Bluemel is an extremely talented performer and will make a great addition to the long line of actors that have played this celebrated character, aided and abetted by Benji Walters’ thoughtful scripts. I cannot wait to see Edward on screen as Hercule Poirot.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Hercule Poirot is one of the greatest and most loved characters of all time, and bringing him back to the BBC is a real privilege.

“From the first moments of Edward’s audition we knew we’d found the perfect actor for Hercule, with a performance that feels both fresh and exciting, yet quintessentially Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot. We can’t wait for viewers to meet him.”

Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer at BBC Studios’ Direct to Consumer arm, said: “This is an ambitious reimagining of one of Christie’s greatest creations, and we can’t wait for audiences across North America to discover Hercule Poirot all over again.”