ITV Quiz enjoys year of audience growth

New data shows that ITV Quiz has enjoyed sustained audience growth during its first year on air.

The free-to-air channel has seen a 95% increase in average audience compared to the same 12-month period for ITVBe in 2024-2025.

Every single month of the past year has delivered significant year-on-year increases, with 7pm and 9pm emerging as the channel’s most-watched slots.

Outside of ITV4, ITV Quiz has the highest male profile across all ITV channels.

Senior Editorial Manager Simon Tomkins said: “We’re delighted with the impact that ITV Quiz has had in its first year. Its success shows that we are truly a nation of quiz fanatics. Here’s to another 12 months of non-stop quizzes”.