The Terminal List prequel gets confirmed launch date

Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC

Prime Video has confirmed that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the prequel to its 2022 series starring Chris Pratt, will debut in August.

Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator/showrunner David DiGilio, the series stars Taylor Kitsch with Pratt reprising his role as James Reece.

Dark Wolf follows Ben Edwards (Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. Amazon describes the series as “an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it”.

The show debuts with its first three episodes on August 27th and continues weekly.

Additional cast members include Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati and Jared Shaw.

