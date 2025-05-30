Total War: Rome II returns to Mac App Store

A new version of Total War: Rome II, which has been updated to work on Macs with Apple Silicon processors, is now available in the Mac App Store and on Steam.

This new Emperor Edition of the game also includes all previously released free updates plus the Imperator Augustus campaign which is set in the tempestuous aftermath of Julius Caesar’s assassination.

On a richly detailed Campaign Map spanning Europe, North Africa and the Near East, players vie to extend the reach of the Roman Republic or to repel it.

Commanding one of 18 playable factions, their ancient world empires will prosper through deft diplomacy, economic manoeuvring, spying and sabotage.

Where politics and subterfuge fail, players may rout their rivals through conquest by deploying a huge variety of land and naval units in epic 3D battles.

Players can also buy five Campaign Packs and five Culture Packs, some of which are available on macOS for the very first time.



These packs add further playable factions in distinct new settings, such as the existential clash between Scipio’s Rome and Hannibal’s Carthage, or Athens and Sparta’s jostling for control of the Hellenic world.

They also extend the scope of the Grand Campaign, adding 16 new playable factions including great African kingdoms and the raiding tribes of the Balkans.

Existing owners of the game can upgrade to the new Emperor Edition for free.