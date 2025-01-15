Viewers warned of potential Freeview disruption this week

Freeview viewers across the UK are being warned they could experience disruption to their reception between 15th – 19th January.

The popular free to air TV platform says this is due to high pressure which could disrupt the signals it uses.

Viewers are being advised not to retune their TV during this time, with Freeview saying normal reception “will be restored once the high pressure passes”.

Affected viewers with a Smart TV, including a Freeview Play TV, or streaming device such as an Apple TV box or Amazon Fire TV Stick can still watch live and on-demand content through apps such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX.