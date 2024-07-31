Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks explained

This article contains affiliate links (marked *). As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Fire TV sticks plug into the back back of the TV and remain out of sight. Image: Amazon.

Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices offer a simple and affordable way to turn your existing TV into a Smart TV or to bring the latest apps to an older Smart TV which is no longer getting updates.

The devices also include Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs via voice control.

The range includes multiple models of streaming sticks which sit out of sight behind your TV and require you to speak into the remote control to access Alexa, plus a flagship Cube model with built-in microphones and integrated speaker so you can access Alexa hands-free.

As you’d expect, the retailer’s own Prime Video – home to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, spy thriller Citadel, Clarkson’s Farm and Fallout – is deeply integrated into the Fire TV system.

Related: How to sign up to the standalone Prime Video plan on Amazon UK

The devices also support Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service and give access to major 3rd party streaming apps, including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX, Apple TV+, Netflix, Rakuten TV, and Acorn TV.

Music and gaming

Fire TV devices can be used to play titles from Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna. Image: Amazon.

A Fire TV device is capable of more than just streaming the latest ‘must watch’ series – they also support apps from multiple radio and music brands, including BBC Sounds, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

They can also be to play games – the app store has a host of fun games you can download plus the range also supports Amazon Luna, the retailer’s cloud-based gaming service which brings major titles to your TV without the need for a console.

Prime members can play a selection of regularly updated games at no extra cost and there are also additional optional subscription services available.

Here’s how the various models compare:

Affordable streaming devices

The range starts with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite* which offers High-Definition streaming and a simple remote and offers 8GB of storage for apps.

The next model up, the Amazon Fire TV Stick*, is also HD-only but ships with a remote control which includes volume/up down buttons which you can use to control your TV or soundbar.

Either model is a great way to bring the latest streaming apps to an older or smaller TV or one which is HD only.

Owners of 4K TVs who want to enjoy very best picture quality they TV supports will want to consider one of the higher end models below.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

The Fire TV Cube offers hands-free access to Alexa. Image: Amazon.

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K* which can stream content in up to 4K Ultra High Definition and includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, plus Dolby Atmos support.

Note: To use these features you’ll need a 4K TV which supports the various HDR formats plus a 4K streaming plan from your chosen app and, for Dolby Atmos, a compatible sound system.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max*, which includes all the above but offers 16GB of storage for apps – double the amount available on the above models – plus an enhanced version of the Alexa remote control.

Last up is the flagship Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* which has all the same features as the Max plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, an ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through.