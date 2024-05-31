Glespin Freeview viewers to be affected by temporary transmitter closure 

Freeview viewers served by the Glespin relay site will lose all signal this weekend due to a test being carried out by transmitter operator Arqiva.

The test is being conducted on behalf of Freeview, BBC, STV, ITV, Channel 4 and Five and is aimed at identifying the extent of interference issues to Freeview transmissions from a local windfarm.

According to a notice on Freeview’s help page: “Viewers will lose all Freeview signal from the Glespin relay transmitter site for the duration of this test.”

The BBC’s reception pages note that the test will start at 10am on 31st May 2024 and end at 2pm on 3rd June 2024.

The test won’t impact on those who watch TV via satellite or via streaming apps or services which offer their channels over the internet, such as Sky Glass or the broadband version of EE TV.