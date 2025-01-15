EE White City store to host Squid Game 2 Experience 

EE is partnering with Netflix this weekend to host a unique Squid Game 2 experience at the EE Studio in Westfield White City.

The free event will give shoppers a chance to win a host of prizes including a limited-edition ‘Game Over’ Xbox controller (one of only 456 in the world), an Xbox console and official Squid Game merchandise

Visitors to the EE Studio can also play the new Squid Game: Unleashed mobile game, and try out the new Red Light, Green Light limited time multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the store’s Gaming Zone.

EE is also offering one lucky visitor the chance to win 456 days of EE TV by finding a special EE Squid Game 2 business card that has been hidden somewhere in Westfield White City by Pink Guards.

Netflix is included at no extra charge on selected EE TV plans and can be added to others as an additional extra. It’s also available on selected EE pay monthly mobile plans.

Asif Aziz, Retail Director at EE said: “With the hotly anticipated second season of Squid Game topping the Netflix chart, it’s been great to team up with Netflix to bring this exclusive Squid Game 2 experience to our flagship Studio store.

“This activation is a fantastic opportunity for fans to challenge themselves and dive into the world of Squid Game, while reminding customers that they can tune in to the new Squid Game 2 on Netflix with EE TV.

“Whether you’re here to play or just to soak up the atmosphere, we’re bringing fun, technology, and entertainment together in a way only EE can.”