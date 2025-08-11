Vodafone and Three customers are getting a network boost

VodafoneThree says it’s boosted coverage for millions of Vodafone and Three customers by upgrading over 600 mast sites to automatically switch between its two networks to deliver the best possible connection.

Customers’ devices will automatically connect to the best coverage available – whether that’s on the Vodafone or Three network – delivering improved coverage, reliability, and speed when using 4G and 5G .

The rollout of this ‘Multi-Operator Core Network’ technology is being hailed as an early benefit of the two networks’ recent merger and will be live in over 9,000 sites by the end of this year.

Andrea Donà, Chief Network Officer, VodafoneThree, said: ”Bringing our networks together marks a major milestone for VodafoneThree, unlocking greater capacity, reducing 4G not spots, and expanding 5G coverage.

“Just weeks into the rollout, millions of customers are already seeing the benefits of a nationwide boost, powered by our spectrum integration and Multi-Operator Core Network technology.

“It’s a clear signal of VodafoneThree’s ambition and ability to move at pace to deliver a new era of connectivity.”