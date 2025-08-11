Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning available for pre-order

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits digital retailers later this month and will be available on physical formats, including 4K UHD SteelBook, from October 13th.

The franchise’s latest instalment concludes the story which first begin in 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and Esai Morales.

Joining them are Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning gets its digital release on August 18th and physical format releases will be in stores on October 13th.

On the same day, a 2-Movie boxset featuring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Extras for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning vary between between retailer and format but include:

BEHIND THE SCENES

Taking Flight —Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie take you through the biplanes stunt. Witness them push things to the next level to capture these incredible flight sequences.

—Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie take you through the biplanes stunt. Witness them push things to the next level to capture these incredible flight sequences. To The Depths —Dive in with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to explore every detail of the water tank/moving gimbal, the special masks/water suits, and the rigorous planning and execution of this one-of-a-kind stunt.

—Dive in with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to explore every detail of the water tank/moving gimbal, the special masks/water suits, and the rigorous planning and execution of this one-of-a-kind stunt. To The North —Journey with the cast and crew to see how they filmed in extreme conditions to create the breathtaking sequence in the high Arctic of Svalbard.

—Journey with the cast and crew to see how they filmed in extreme conditions to create the breathtaking sequence in the high Arctic of Svalbard. Through the Mine —Explore the Middleton Mine as the team highlights the risks, challenges, and practical elements to pull off this incredible action sequence.

—Explore the Middleton Mine as the team highlights the risks, challenges, and practical elements to pull off this incredible action sequence. The Score—A behind-the-scenes look at the original music composed for the film.

EDITORIAL CONTENT

Deleted Footage Montage with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie —Director Christopher McQuarrie shares some of the stunning, never-before-seen deleted shots that did not make the final film.

—Director Christopher McQuarrie shares some of the stunning, never-before-seen deleted shots that did not make the final film. Olifants River Canyon with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie —Director Christopher McQuarrie details the difficulties of shooting the dangerous, low level flying sequence through the Olifants River Canyon in South Africa.

—Director Christopher McQuarrie details the difficulties of shooting the dangerous, low level flying sequence through the Olifants River Canyon in South Africa. Biplane Transfer with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise—Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie discuss the challenges of filming the highly technical and extremely dangerous biplane transfer stunt at high altitudes.

COMMENTARIES

Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise —Enjoy a compelling, in-depth discussion with Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise.

—Enjoy a compelling, in-depth discussion with Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise. Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie, Editor Eddie Hamilton, and First Assistant Director Mary Boulding —Experience the film with riveting insights and analysis from these acclaimed filmmakers.

—Experience the film with riveting insights and analysis from these acclaimed filmmakers. Commentary by Composers Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey, and Score Producer Cécile Tournesac—Hear from the artists who enhance the action with thrilling music.

PROMO SPOTS

Parachute Burn — Watch Tom Cruise earn a Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

— Watch Tom Cruise earn a Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual. Snorri Rig Camera — Survival is in the details. See the unique camera set up for Tom as he does his parachute jump.

— Survival is in the details. See the unique camera set up for Tom as he does his parachute jump. Jump Flip — Witness Tom’s epic jump.

— Witness Tom’s epic jump. Long Wing— See Tom hang on to the wing of the biplane mid-flight.

STILL GALLERIES