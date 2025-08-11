First clip released from Apple’s Martin Scorsese celebration

Image: Apple

The first footage has been released from Mr. Scorsese, the upcoming five-part Apple TV+ series exploring the life and work of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Helmed by Rebecca Miller, the series has previously been described as “a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history.”

Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, it explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work.

Audiences will hear from Scorsese’s friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Margot Robbie, and Cate Blanchett.

“This project is a filmmaker’s dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members,” said Miller.

“I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars.

“I’m excited to share a sneak peek of ‘Mr. Scorsese,’ which includes the true version of a mythic (a never-before-told) story about ‘Taxi Driver,’ and how, thanks to Marty’s perseverance and dedication to his art, the film retained its integrity and went on to become one of the most culturally significant films of all time.”

The series, which debuts on October 17th, is the latest addition to the streamer’s factual line-up which also includes features on Sidney Poitier, Michael J Fox, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and John Le Carre.