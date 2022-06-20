￼Eureka to bring Kirk Douglas’s Man Without a Star to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is brining Man Without a Star, Director King Vidor’s classic action-packed Western starring Kirk Douglas, to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK from 15 August as a part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

Train-hopping his way to Wyoming, nomadic cowboy Dempsey Rae (Douglas) saves the life of young Jeff Jimson (William Campbell). Taking Jeff on as his protégé, Dempsey teaches him the life of a cowhand; how to ride a horse, rope and herd cattle, and how to shoot.

Despite the land they work on being open range, Dempsey is horrified to find the local ranchers are resorting to the usage of barbed wire and refuses to work for anyone who uses it. But when an unscrupulous ranch owner (Jeanne Crain) hires a brutal group of killers to push the other ranchers off the land, Dempsey is the only one who can help them fight back.

