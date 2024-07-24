SEENIT

TV, Film, Streaming, Broadband, Gaming, Computing & Tech News & Reviews

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is UK’s top selling film for a second week

-

(L-R): Noa (played by Owen Teague) and Koro (played by Neil Sandilands) in 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks a second week as the UK’s top selling film after clocking up more sales than the rest of the Top 5 combined.

The fourth instalment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise is currently only available via digital retailers, with a physical release due in September 9th.

Elsewhere on the Official Film Chart, IF sits in second place while Civil War drops one (3) and 1996 disaster film Twister takes the 4th slot – up nine places following the release of its standalone sequel Twisters in cinemas.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire holds firm at Number 5, while Oppenheimer climbs 5 returns to the Top 10, climbing 5 places to Number 6.

Rounding out this week’s Top 10 is Dune: Part Two (7), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (8), post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (9), and Abigail (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th July 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
11KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APESWALT DISNEY
NEW2IFPARAMOUNT
23CIVIL WAREIV
134TWISTERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
55GHOSTBUSTERS – FROZEN EMPIRESONY PICTURES HE
116OPPENHEIMERUNIVERSAL PICTURES
77DUNE – PT 2WARNER HOME VIDEO
48GODZILLA X KONG – THE NEW EMPIREWARNER HOME VIDEO
39FURIOSA – A MAD MAX SAGAWARNER HOME VIDEO
1010ABIGAILUNIVERSAL PICTURES
© Official Charts Company 2024

Popular