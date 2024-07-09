Gladiator II – Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal star in new trailer

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

Paramount has released a new, three minute trailer for Gladiator II, Sir Ridley Scott’s much anticipated sequel to his original 2000 historical epic.

Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington, the new film is set for a November 15th cinema and IMAX release.

Synopsis:

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Scott returns to direct and produce the film which has been written by Peter Craig and David Scarpa and is being released by Paramount Pictures.