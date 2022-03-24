Free Apple TV+ is available to Sky, Barclaycard and Currys customers ￼

Sky is offering its VIP customers up to three months free Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s video streaming service which offers a growing selection of original and exclusive high-end dramas, comedies and films.

Content highlights include the alternate history drama For All Mankind, the epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels, the thrilling spy drama Tehran which returns for its second season in May, and comedy The After Party.

The service also recently signed a deal to bring a weekly Friday night Major League Baseball doubleheader to subscribers in eight countries including the UK.

The service can be watched on Apple’s own devices plus a range of set top boxes and streaming devices including Sky Q, Sky Glass, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.

Full details of Sky’s offer are available on its website.

The broadcaster is the latest major UK brand to offer customers free access to Apple TV+ which normally costs £4.99 per month.

Barclaycard is currently running an offer of up to 5 months free access to Apple TV+, plus Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade while retailer Currys is offering anyone signing up to its Perks mailing list up to three months free Apple TV+.