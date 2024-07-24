Watch Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown teaser trailer



Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.



Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in this new teaser trailer for James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown which will be released in UK and Ireland cinemas next year.

Synopsis:

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Buzt, and Scoot McNairy.

Searchlight Pictures will release A Complete Unknown in UK and Ireland cinemas in January 2025.