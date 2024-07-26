Transformers One gets new trailer

A new trailer has dropped for Transformers One, the upcoming CG-animated story which reveals the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Better known as sworn enemies, the pair were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever

The film’s voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Hailing from Paramount Animation and Hasbro, in Association with New Republic Pictures, the film arrives in UK cinemas on October 11th.