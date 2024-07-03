ITVX Premium to gain 750 hours of top shows from Hayu

ITV has struck a deal with reality streaming service Hayu to bring more than 750 hours of reality content, including Keeping up with the Kardashians and Below Deck, to ITVX.

The shows will be available as part of ITVX Premium which costs £5.99 per month and also includes BritBox UK’s catalogue, plus advert free viewing of ITV current and archive shows.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau commented: “We are very proud to announce our partnership with Hayu. We know many of our users love nothing more than a good reality TV series, and now they can browse some of the best and latest episodes ad-free.”

Bobby Birk, from Hayu owners NBCUniversal, said: “Having already launched a similar offering in France, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Sweden, we are delighted to now make this Hayu ‘taster’ available in the UK as we evolve our Hayu proposition to meet the needs of customers.”