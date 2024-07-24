Former Vogue editors to explore the world of 90s fashion in new Disney+ series

The world of 90s fashion is to be explored in a new six-part series coming to Disney+ in September.

In Vogue: The 90s promises to tell the definitive story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour.

Featuring contributions from some of the most influential names across fashion, film and politics, the series is billed as “a thrilling journey across continents and through ten years that changed fashion forever.”

Interviewees include: Amber Valletta, Andrew Bolton, Baz Luhrmann, Camilla Nickerson, Carlyne Cer De Dudzelle, Catherine Martin, Claire Danes, Claudia Schiffer, Donna Karan, Elizabeth Hurley, Grace Coddington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hamish Bowles, Hillary Clinton, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, June Ambrose, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, Mary J. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, Miuccia Prada, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang and Victoria Beckham.

The first three episodes will be available to stream on Friday, 13 September with the second half of the series available the following week.