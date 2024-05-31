DAZN app now available on Sky devices in the UK and Ireland

Sports streaming service DAZN is now available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q in the UK and Ireland.

Plans for the app’s launch on Sky platforms were first announced last year and means the service’s football, boxing and MMA coverage, plus its Pay Per View content, are now available in more homes.

DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, said: “This is excellent news for both DAZN and Sky customers.

“It makes it even easier to access the DAZN app in the UK and Ireland, with all the great boxing and combat sports that we are so well-known for, as well as top-level women’s football, the Saudi Pro League and much more.

“DAZN’s distribution strategy is to be as accessible to as many sports fans as possible, and Sky’s great technology through Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, will help us get into more homes across the UK and Ireland, so even more people can discover the sports entertainment universe we are working hard to create.”