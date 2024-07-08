Watch Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in F1 trailer 

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star in this all-new trailer for F1, an original film from Apple which is heading to cinemas and IMAX this Summer.

Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 opposite Idris as his teammate in the fictional APXGP team.

The movie was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends with the collaboration of Formula 1, the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.

In addition to Pitt and Idris, the cast includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Following its cinema run, which is being handled by Warner Bros, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

Joseph Kosinski directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.