Prop Store confirm new movie posters and artwork auction

Over 550 rare, sought-after posters and artworks will be sold during Prop Store’s cinema poster auction which takes place on Thursday 24th March.

Items going on sale include:

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (1983) – US Six-Sheet – Style B est. £6,000 – 8,000

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937) – Framed Animation Cel est. £4,000 – 6,000

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (1983) – Japanese B2 – Yamakatsu ‘Starfall’ est. £2,000 – £3,000

James Bond: Thunderball (1965) – US Subway Poster ‘Look OUT’ est. £2,000 – £3,000

Psycho (1960) – Complete Set of Eight US Lobby Cards est. £1,500 – £2,500

Star Wars: Ep Iv – A New Hope (1977) – UK Quad Style C Poster Artwork Transparency est. £1,500 – £2,500

Pulp Fiction (1994) – US “Lucky Strikes” One-Sheet est. £1,000 – £1,500

Forbidden Planet (1956) – US Title Lobby Card est. £1,000 – £1,500

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) – “Space Wheel” Style Lenticular est. £1,000 – £1,500

Star Wars: Ep V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) – Original Concept Design Artwork est. £1,000 – £1,500

The Goonies (1985) – Cast Autographed One-Sheet Poster est. £1,000 – £1500

James Bond: Goldfinger (1964) – US Three-Sheet est. £1,000 – £1,500

Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO, commented: “We have another incredible collection of over 550 posters and artwork going under the hammer, including many autographed and alternative film posters which are always very popular with bidders”

Mark Hochman, Prop Store’s poster expert added: “Our first dedicated poster auction of 2022 builds on our previous successes and features a bumper one-day sale of over 550 lots.

“We are once again excited to include over 230 Alternative Movie Posters and we are continuing our love for original artwork we are offering a unique Star Wars composition by Eddie Paul and Mike Bell and Tom Chantrell’s full colour studies for “The Land That Time Forgot” and “At the Earth’s Core”.

“Included in our Star Wars category are some of the rarest examples from the ever-popular franchise with many fully authenticated autographed items. We have gathered together a diverse quality collection that will appeal to all collectors”